Kim Kardashian’s NSFW Photos From Her SKIMS Swim Campaign Have Our Jaws on the Floor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS campaigns always deliver iconic images, but her latest one, shot by Steven Klein, might be her “most provocative” one yet. The 42-year-old reality star is featured wearing pieces from the brand’s new Rubberized Scuba Swim and Faux Leather Swim, accessorized with black thigh-high boots and long black gloves.

Calling it an “unconventional take on swimwear,” the press release promised that SKIMS is delivering “modern and sexy” designs — and we have to agree. In the first image, Kim is laying on the humps of a male model with the shiny texture of the swim line on full display. She is all oiled up and the man under her looks like a human slip-and-slide — which could get dangerous very quickly.

Steven Klein.

SKIMS FAUX LEATHER SWIM MICRO TRIANGLE TOP $48 Buy now

The second snapshot has the mom of four showing off her gorgeous curves in one of the SKIMS bikinis. She took a strong pose and gazed powerfully at the camera lens. The male models flanked her on either side as they grabbed her toned waist and thighs. These are definitely NSFW photos, so watch them at your leisure. Klein loved working with the TV personality and gushed about their collaboration. “As a photographer, I am inspired in collaborating with icons,” he said. “Icons exert a magnetic pull that allows the viewer to superimpose a dream reality, a kind of hyper existence. Icons are symbols, the alphabet of desire. Kim speaks this language. Our work together has been an exploration of the power of the image, the beauty of experimentation/the alchemical process of ICON.”

Steven Klein.

The swimwear line is available beginning Tuesday, June 27, just in time for a steamy summer season. Kim knows how to push boundaries when it comes to imagery and fashion, and her SKIMS line going far beyond where it has ever been.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.