One of Princess Diana’s Iconic Sweaters Is Expected to Fetch This Astonishing Amount at Auction

Princess Diana’s fashions were always conversation starters — from her memorable revenge dress to her stunning David and Elizabeth Emanuel wedding dress. Now, one of her most iconic casual looks, the black sheep sweater, is going to be up for auction soon after being found in storage 42 years after she first wore it.

The Princess of Wales wore the red sweater with one black sheep surrounded by a flock of white sheep at a polo match that the then-Prince Charles’ was playing. The event occurred in June 1981, just one month before their epic wedding. She paired it with a pair of jeans, simple gold hoops, and her signature short blonde hairstyle.

The original sweater was damaged, according to People, and designers Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne of Warm & Wonderful sent a replacement after receiving a letter from the palace. But Osborne didn’t toss the original one Diana wore away, she kept it in storage and then forgot about it. “I was in the attic in February searching for a pattern, and I just happen to notice this old wine box in a corner — and there was a red sheep jumper wrapped in a cotton bedspread. It was well preserved, and I had a kind of Groundhog Day moment and thought, ‘Could this be the one?’ I looked at the cuff which had obviously been sewn back on, and I called Sal and said, ‘I think I’ve found the actual real Diana jumper!’ ”

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images.

That’s when they brought Sotheby’s into the fold and the knitwear is going to be a top draw for the company’s first annual Fashion Icons sale during New York Fashion Week in August. Sotheby’s is estimating that Princess Diana’s sweater should fetch somewhere between $50,000 to $80,000 — quite an astonishing price for a whimsical wardrobe item. However, longtime royal fans know that the Princess of Wales chose to wear this sweater a second time in 1983 when she seemed to hint that black sheep was a symbol for how she was feeling in the royal family at the time — a total outsider.

If the price of Princess Diana’s original knitwear is too steep, then palace fans can buy their own sweater from Rowing Blazers. The Diana Edition Sheep Sweater is available for $248 and is sure to become an iconic part of any classic wardrobe.