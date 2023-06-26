Kelly Clarkson Has a Firm Answer on the A-List Men She Won’t Date After Brandon Blackstock Divorce

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Clarkson has always been a refreshing open book and a divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock hasn’t stopped that lovable quality. She’s been spilling the tea all over Hollywood while promoting her latest album, Chemistry.

In a frank and hilarious interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, Clarkson shared her dating status at the moment. “It just seems exhausting,” she said. “I think I’m over the trauma [of divorce]. I just really enjoy me right now.” There’s nothing wrong with a little self-care, but of course, Stern wasn’t going to let the dating topic die right there — he pressed on and came up with some A-list suitors for when she’s ready for a little romance.

“How long will it be before I see you dating Pete Davidson?” Stern asked. The former Saturday Night Live star is in a serious relationship with Chase Sui Wonders, but he has courted quite a few stunning women in Hollywood. “Here’s the thing: He’s cute and he’s funny,” she complimented the comedian. “Pete Davidson, you are wonderful, but no, I’m not looking.” That’s when Stern decided another recent bachelor should be on her dating list: Tom Brady.

“I have a lot of confidence, I am a very confident woman, [but] I don’t think I’d like to follow Gisele Bündchen,” Clarkson continued. “How do you not think about [following her] when you’re making out with him?” OK, it’s tough to follow a supermodel, but Stern thought “Kelly Schwarzenegger” had a good ring to it. That’s when Clarkson made the most relatable comment, which only made us love her more. “I don’t work out enough. That would be an intimidating relationship,” she summed up about a possible Arnold Schwarzenegger relationship. “And when I say enough, I mean at all!”

