Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Kelly Clarkson Has a Firm Answer on the A-List Men She Won’t Date After Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kristyn Burtt
Kelly Clarkson is seen filming a music video for the premiere of the "Kelly Clarkson Show" in New York City. 24 Aug 2021 Plus Icon
Kelly Clarkson Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA.
****File Photo** * KELLY CLARKSON GIVES BIRTH TO FIRST CHILDKELLY CLARKSON is a new mum. The singer welcomed her first child with husband Brandon Blackstock on Thursday (12Jun14) and announced the happy news on Saturday (14Jun14). Taking to Twitter.com the Since U Been Gone hitmaker wrote, Our baby girl River Rose Blackstock arrived on June 12th! Thank you everyone for all of your well wishes! Brandon and I are on cloud 9!! Clarkson confirmed she was pregnant four weeks after she and Blackstock wed in Tennessee in October (13), and she revealed the baby was a girl in January (14), tweeting, I knew it! Only a girl could cause this much drama with all this vomiting ha! **47th CMA Awards ShowFeaturing: Kelly ClarksonWhere: Nashville, Tennessee, United StatesWhen: 07 Nov 2013Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Kelly Clarkson arrives with Brandon Blackstock for the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, Monday, Jan. 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Kelly Clarkson Won't Date Pete Davidson or Tom Brady Post-Divorce
A Look Back at Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock’s Life in Photos, From First Meeting to Divorce 14 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Clarkson has always been a refreshing open book and a divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock hasn’t stopped that lovable quality. She’s been spilling the tea all over Hollywood while promoting her latest album, Chemistry. 

In a frank and hilarious interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, Clarkson shared her dating status at the moment. “It just seems exhausting,” she said. “I think I’m over the trauma [of divorce]. I just really enjoy me right now.” There’s nothing wrong with a little self-care, but of course, Stern wasn’t going to let the dating topic die right there — he pressed on and came up with some A-list suitors for when she’s ready for a little romance. 

“How long will it be before I see you dating Pete Davidson?” Stern asked. The former Saturday Night Live star is in a serious relationship with Chase Sui Wonders, but he has courted quite a few stunning women in Hollywood. “Here’s the thing: He’s cute and he’s funny,” she complimented the comedian. “Pete Davidson, you are wonderful, but no, I’m not looking.” That’s when Stern decided another recent bachelor should be on her dating list: Tom Brady

Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Chemistry’ $14.98 on Amazon.com

“I have a lot of confidence, I am a very confident woman, [but] I don’t think I’d like to follow Gisele Bündchen,” Clarkson continued. “How do you not think about [following her] when you’re making out with him?” OK, it’s tough to follow a supermodel, but Stern thought “Kelly Schwarzenegger” had a good ring to it. That’s when Clarkson made the most relatable comment, which only made us love her more. “I don’t work out enough. That would be an intimidating relationship,” she summed up about a possible Arnold Schwarzenegger relationship. “And when I say enough, I mean at all!”

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who share a famous ex.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad