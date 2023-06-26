Donald Trump Is Reportedly Feeling the Financial Heat From His Legal Woes After Making This Shady Move

Anyone who is donating to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign better read the fine print because not all of the funds are going to his election needs. It seems that his legal bills are mounting, and he is using his voter base to give him some relief.

The Telegraph took a closer look at the “disclosure text” and noticed that now “10 percent of political contributions will go to his legal battles via the Save America PAC.” The other 90 percent of the money will stay focused on his third run for president, but that shift in his fundraising strategy is a noticeable one. Formerly, only one percent of the donation went to paying off his legal bills, so the change is proving that two indictments are costly, even for a self-described billionaire.

The New York Times, who first noticed the percentage increase, seems to believe Donald Trump made the change in February or March, which was just before his first indictment in New York was handed down. The former president has so many open legal cases right now that in 2022 alone, his legal expense grew astronomically from $1.9 million to $14.6 million, according to the Federal Election Commission filings from Save America PAC. And it doesn’t put Donald Trump on solid financial ground given that he’s using a larger percentage of campaign funds to stay afloat.

And yes, this is allowed by law in some instances, according to Adav Noti, senior vice president and legal director of Campaign Legal Center, who spoke to The New York Times. “He can use the campaign to pay for legal bills that arise out of candidate or officeholder activity — and of course, some of the current legal matters fall into that category, and some do not, and some are in a gray area,” he explained “It really depends on what matter we’re talking about.” With a big fight ahead of him to nab the 2024 Republican Party nomination and numerous legal battles, Donald Trump has to hope that his supporters keep buying merchandise and donating to his campaign because there won’t be a zero balance anytime soon.

