Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Feeling the Financial Heat From His Legal Woes After Making This Shady Move

Kristyn Burtt
Donald Trump Is Funneling Some Campaign Donations to Fund Legal Bills Plus Icon
Donald Trump ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA.
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump at Zang Toi 1999 Fall Collection, February 18, 1999
The Trump family: Donald, Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr at the press conference to announce the launch of the SOHO Hotel Condominium New York, September 19, 2007. Photo by: Diane Cohen/Everett Collection (PECA001 HC122)
Vice President George H.W. Bush, businessman Donald Trump arrive for a campaign fundraiser at the Plaza Hotel on April 12, 1998.
See Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, & More of the Trump Family in This Photo Album 21 Images

Anyone who is donating to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign better read the fine print because not all of the funds are going to his election needs. It seems that his legal bills are mounting, and he is using his voter base to give him some relief

The Telegraph took a closer look at the “disclosure text” and noticed that now “10 percent of political contributions will go to his legal battles via the Save America PAC.” The other 90 percent of the money will stay focused on his third run for president, but that shift in his fundraising strategy is a noticeable one. Formerly, only one percent of the donation went to paying off his legal bills, so the change is proving that two indictments are costly, even for a self-described billionaire. 

The New York Times, who first noticed the percentage increase, seems to believe Donald Trump made the change in February or March, which was just before his first indictment in New York was handed down. The former president has so many open legal cases right now that in 2022 alone, his legal expense grew astronomically from $1.9 million to $14.6 million, according to the Federal Election Commission filings from Save America PAC. And it doesn’t put Donald Trump on solid financial ground given that he’s using a larger percentage of campaign funds to stay afloat. 

And yes, this is allowed by law in some instances, according to Adav Noti, senior vice president and legal director of Campaign Legal Center, who spoke to The New York Times. “He can use the campaign to pay for legal bills that arise out of candidate or officeholder activity — and of course, some of the current legal matters fall into that category, and some do not, and some are in a gray area,” he explained “It really depends on what matter we’re talking about.” With a big fight ahead of him to nab the 2024 Republican Party nomination and numerous legal battles, Donald Trump has to hope that his supporters keep buying merchandise and donating to his campaign because there won’t be a zero balance anytime soon.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

Kelly Clarkson

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad