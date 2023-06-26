Kate Middleton’s Daring Fashion Changes Have Everything to Do With This One Royal

For those who can’t get enough of Kate Middleton’s fashion, you’ve noticed quite a few things. Not only does the Princess of Wales adore her polka-dotted threads, but she and Prince William were often seen donning blue clothing. While this was their staple color for a while, many royal fans have noticed that Kate has started to switch up her usual colors after she became the Princess of Wales — and fashion experts believe they know the reason why!

In a report from Woman and Home, many believe Kate’s newest, vibrant clothing change may have something to do with her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. Ever since Kate received the title of Princess of Wales, she’s often been seen either recreating Diana’s looks or honoring her by wearing her jewelry. However, there may be more to it.

Along with her shocking scarlet red Alexander McQueen look for the 2023 Royal Ascot, Kate was recently seen in a variation of that red look back in early May. And experts think the red hue has significant meaning for both Diana and Wales.

Diana was often seen in warmer-toned clothing throughout her life, with some of her more iconic pieces being red-hued, showstopping dresses. Along with that, red appears both on the Wales flag and has had a long history with the country.

So it seems Kate’s new fashion era is all about embracing her new title, and we seriously can’t wait for more of her vibrant clothing in the future!

Diana: A Closely Guarded Secret by Ken Wharfe

Image: John Blake John Blake

Related story Kate Middleton Showed Off Her Seriously Impressive Athletic Skills in This New Video

For years, Inspector Ken Wharfe was one of Princess Diana’s closest confidants. The late Princess of Wales’ former bodyguard offers an intimate account of the famous royal’s life in Diana: A Closely Guarded Secret. The memoir offers new insight into what we thought we knew about Princess Diana, with unfiltered anecdotes and reflections on her life through Wharfe’s eyes.

'Diana: A Closely Guarded Secret' by Ken Wharfe $15.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best fashion moments as a royal.

