Prince Harry & Meghan Markle May Have Been Given a Stern Ultimatum by Netflix Amid Spotify Controversy

On the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parting ways with Spotify, it seems that Netflix is also digging in to get more content out of them. The streaming network, which made a $100 million deal with the couple after their royal exit, are reportedly asking them to step it out if they want to see the second payment from the contract, which would be a whopping $50 million.

Netflix is thrilled with the ratings their Harry & Meghan docuseries delivered for them last December, and now, they want more water-cooler shows from them, according to a source for The Sun. “Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward,” the insider shared. “But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude.” Harry has his Heart of Invictus docuseries coming in August, but Meghan’s animated historical series, Pearl, was cut off mid-production.

The Sussexes have been very successful in selling their side of the story with the docuseries about what life was really like behind palace walls and Harry’s memoir, Spare, but they’ve had a harder time getting anyone to care about their other projects like their Live to Lead series about influential newsmakers. A Netflix executive already told the U.K. outlet that “the lemon has been fully squeezed” when it comes to the royal family, so now, Meghan and Harry have a lot of pressure on their shoulders to deliver content that people want to watch.

But royal critics shouldn’t read this as a Harry and Meghan issue, it’s an industry-wide problem. During the pandemic, streaming networks made big-budget deals to get content out as quickly as possible. With the economy taking a nosedive and the writers in Hollywood on strike, everyone is pinching pennies. So, if Harry and Meghan want to see the rest of their deal, they are going to have to work a little harder for it.

