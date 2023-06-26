Amber Heard Is All Smiles at Italian Film Festival as She Makes Her First Appearance Following Johnny Depp Trial

A little over a year ago, the world couldn’t help but tune into Johnny Depp‘s televised defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The trial, which ended with a victory worth millions for Depp, left Heard wanting a break from the industry, and the United States. Most recently, however, the Aquaman star made her return to the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie In The Fire at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24.

At the event, Heard looked glowing in a black flowy dress with a matching belt that cinched in her waist and an attached cape. The actress then paired the look with high-platform black heels and wore her hair down in curls. For a pop of color, Heard also rocked a vampy red lipstick.

Both on the carpet and at the panel for the movie, which was filmed before the trial in early 2022, Heard looked happy and was seen effortlessly smiling while chatting with fellow panelists and taking pictures with her co-stars.

In the panel, Heard opened up about her decision to do In the Fire, her first release since the trial. “You don’t do them for money, you do them because you love them,” she said, per Deadline. “You do them because you love the story, you love the people, and you want to be part of that experience and have been something that other people can experience.”

TAORMINA, ITALY – JUNE 24: Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images) Getty Images

TAORMINA, ITALY – JUNE 24: Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images) Getty Images

Speaking of experience, it seems like Heard had a wonderful time on set with the cast and crew for the project. “I’m so happy that Amber went through something so awful and it didn’t change her as a person,” the movie’s director Conor Allyn recently told Deadline. “She’s a star and she has that light. She glows and she pulls you in and she shares it with everybody. The last person on set will feel it and feel a connection with her.”

The director continued, “Anyone that suffers that sort of ordeal and is able to overcome it with grace, no matter what side you’re on, no matter what you believe or which social media [outlet] you plug into or whatever your hashtags are, you have to give credit for the incredible journey this woman has been through and she can teach us all a couple of things as far as resilience and courage.” Related story Paris Jackson Gives All the Grunge Fairy Vibes in This Corset-Clad Look for Bonnaroo

Allyn and Heard’s new movie, In the Fire, follows a doctor who travels to a remote plantation in the 1890s to treat a boy with unexplained abilities who the local priest believes is possessed by the Devil, E! Online reports. Although the movie has no release date so far, we’re sure to expect a major comeback from the actress sometime soon!

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

