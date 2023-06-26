Sofía Vergara’s Daring & Sunkissed Swimsuit Selfie Proves She’s the Queen of Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofía Vergara’s daring poolside pic proves she’s the Queen of summertime!

On June 25, the Hot Pursuit star shared a seriously showstopping snapshot of herself soaking up the sun. She shared the photo with the caption reading, “Lo mio es el verano!😍😍☀️☀️”

In the photo, we see Vergara looking like a radiant goddess as she shows off her glowing and sunkissed skin. While lounging by her pool, she’s wearing only a small black thong-like bikini bottom, with no top for optimal sunbathing!

She’s letting her highlighted locks down as she gives the camera a cheeky, playful side-eye, while holding onto Ilumina CC Creamy Compact SPF 50+ from her brand toty.

As you can imagine, the internet is losing it over this topless snapshot, and her comment section is literally on fire with comments like “Now sure how it’s possible to be this stunning!! 🔥😍” and “I don’t think there’s a woman more stunningly beautiful, in the world.”

Now, the Sofia Vergara Intimates founder has been known as a modern-day beauty icon since she got her start in modeling (after she was discovered on a beach in Colombia). While she now mainly focuses on her business ventures and acting, people still go bananas over her model Throwback Thursday pics and poolside snapshots like this!

In a previous, rare interview, Vergara talked to Home Business Magazine about her beauty icon status. “Well, it’s great that at this age I’m still considered a beauty icon because you know after you start feeling time goes by, things change,” she said. So of course, I love it, I think it’s great that I’m showing a little bit more of the Latin looks all over the world, I’m showing a little bit of my ethnicity off.”

