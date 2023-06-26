Kim Kardashian Isn’t Winning Many Friends in Hollywood After Tweeting This Tone-Deaf Message

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike was wrapping up its eighth week of protesting outside studio lots for better wages, Kim Kardashian decided to enter the chat with a tone-deaf tweet that landed with a thud — and it probably won’t win her any new fans in Hollywood.

On Friday, she wrote on her account to her almost 75 million followers, “Hi guys! I’m on set of AHS and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to????” Most TV and film productions have shut down either because they can’t move forward with shooting without their writers on staff, or because the actors and crew have refused to cross union picket lines. However, Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate has been filming in Manhattan and Kim has regularly crossed the picket lines to get to work. So, the response to her awkward tweet went as poorly as you would expect.

I’m on set of AHS and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to???? — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 23, 2023

One account simply stated, “Picketing, Kim,” in response to her “What are you all up to????” question. Another user added, “Do you realize there is a strike happening?” Another account asked her to show some solidarity with the writers, advising, “they’re striking queenie storm off set.” And there was one tweet that probably summed up the feelings of a lot of striking writers, “Not being a scab.”

This isn’t the first time the SKIMS founder has been called out by members of the WGA, just last week, The Blacklist executive producer T Cooper caught her in the act of ignoring the strike lines. “It doesn’t appear that @KimKardashian is a friend of the labor movement. She just now crossed our picket line to work on Ryan Murphy’s @AHSFX Hamptons, shooting here on 52nd in NYC,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. Kim hasn’t responded to any of the criticism because she seems too entrenched in her return to acting, even if it’s at the expense of the writers fighting hard for better benefits and wages.

