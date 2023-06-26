Paulina Porizkova Shares ‘Simple’ Lesson She’s Learned From Getting Older

Like many other celebrities out there, Paulina Porizkova is no stranger to using her platform for the greater good. As many of her followers can surely attest to, the supermodel and recent tell-all author loves to share some reflections about her life and her career that give us hope, make us feel less alone, and even make us love our bodies even more.

Most recently, Porizkova shared on Instagram another one of her thought-provoking reflections while in the middle of her book tour in Europe. “Every day is exciting and full of events from morning to night, there are photo shoots and interviews and book signings, people to meet and greet, smiles and handshakes and hugs to dispense, and it’s all glorious, but, it’s also like trying to enjoy the art in a museum by speeding down the hallways on a motorcycle,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a charming selfie of hers.

“There is no such thing as a day off,” she continued. “Every day is a workload of at least 12 hours. And it’s packing and unpacking and changing cities and hotels – sometimes daily. And I’m asked how I’m managing to expend all this energy every day without having a chance to refuel.”

For Porizkova, it seems like the answer to that question is “simple” yet incredibly powerful: “Gratitude.” “When I was younger, I took all of this for granted,” she explained. “The attention, the lovely places I got to visit, and the people I met. I think this is youth. You move through the world living new experiences without realizing how fleeting special moments are. You think they will last forever.”

Over time, however, the supermodel felt a difference. “With age, you know to linger in them,” she added. “Appreciate them. Be grateful for them.”

And, as she learns to take in the special moments in her life, she’s learned to be more grateful for them too. “Gratitude sparks joy, which in turn creates more gratitude,” she wrote. “Which creates more joy.

“I did not actually have the time to stop and smell the roses,” she wrote, referring to the selfie. “Just enough time to smell one, and take a selfie.”

She concluded, “But it was a moment of conscious joy, for which I’m grateful, and so I wake up tired and puffy-eyed, but with a smile.”

In the end, Porizkova also tagged new her boyfriend, TV writer Jeff Greenstein. “Oh, and @sjeffgreenstein helps too.😉”

With her growing positive attitude towards life, and her new love by her side to support her, it looks like there’s nothing that can stop Porizkova and her eternally grateful outlook. May we all get some of her positivity!

