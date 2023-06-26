Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s New Reported Project Is a Total 180 from Their Past Content

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Along with their six-part documentary series Harry & Meghan and the Invictus Games documentary coming out in Aug, it seems that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s other secret project is already in the works!

Since their $100 million deal with Netflix, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have worked on multiple documentaries, along with pitching a now-scrapped children’s show. But their new project is something no one expected: a historical drama!

According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Harry and Meghan are working with Netflix on a Great Expectations prequel series called Bad Manners, which follows the story of the character Miss Haversham and her trying to live through a patriarchal society.

For those that don’t know, the original Great Expectations story by Charles Dickens follows an orphan nicknamed Pip in the early 19th century. While in Kent, he comes across an escaped convict named Abel Magwitch, which leads to heartbreak, adventure, love and later, an education in London.

The character of Miss Haversham is depicted as a lonely spinster who was driven to madness after the love of her life left her on their wedding day. But it seems the Spare author and Meghan’s depiction will take on a more feminist approach.

While many experts and sources believed Netflix would be the next to cut ties with them after their Spotify deal dissolved, it seems they’re doing just fine (and are ready to keep putting out unique content)!

