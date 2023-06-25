Alicia Keys Showed Off Her Gorgeous Curves in a Colorful Bikini from Her Athleta Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Alicia Keys’ gorgeous poolside photo is the definition of radiant!

On June 23, the More Myself author shared a seriously gorgeous snapshot of herself soaking up the sun by the pool. She shared the photo to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Waiting for the Keys to the Summer tour like… @athleta #athletapartner #powerofshe.”

In the photo, we see Keys showing off her gorgeous curves and long legs as she lounges in her teal and neon green bikini top and bottom from her Athleta collection. Not only does she looks as radiant as can be while showing her curls and mega-watt smile, but we’re seriously in love with her newest collection piece!

Keys has been working with the brand since early 2022, and every time she shows off another piece, we can’t help but swoon!

In a previous interview with Allure, she talked about what self-care and self-love, mean to her, saying, “That says something to me that I really like, which has to do with my focus on being more connected to myself, listening to myself, and being able to understand my intuition more than I ever have.”

She added, “This acceptance of being comfortable with good things happening to me — there’s nothing wrong with that. That you have to excuse or push down or pretend or lessen, or all these other things I was in the habit of doing for a long, long part of my life… For the first time, I do not feel uncomfortable with that, I don’t feel guilty.”