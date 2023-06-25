Experts Believe Donald Trump May Be Trying to Delay Legal Trials Until After This Significant Timeframe

It seems former US President Donald Trump’s legal team is working hard to get his cases delayed as long as possible. Trump’s hush-money trial is already pushed to begin on March 25, 2024, and now it seems he’s trying to get another pushed far down the line.

Special Counsel Jack Smith asked for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago trial to start on December 11 rather than August 14, per Newsweek. Smith’s reasoning for fighting Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to start in Aug is so Trump’s legal team can “receive interim security clearances,” along with claiming more time is required due to the Classified Information Procedures Act.

For those that don’t know, the Classified Information Procedures Act is basically the ability for a legal team to be granted special abilities amid classified information cases. Specifically, they can request a pretrial conference to discuss and recon.

This move has experts thinking Trump’s legal team may seek further delays, and the timing is already quite messy.

The Republican presidential primaries are set to start in Feb 2024, a month before Trump’s hush-money trial starts. And while the team is waiting for approval to move the Mar-a-Lago case to Dec, experts think these delays will push the trial to begin around the same time, during this critical time for his 2024 Presidential run.

From Feb 2024 to June 2024, the Republican candidates will be working tirelessly to get the official candidacy. The party will officially choose its candidate around the time of July 15-18 during the national convention in Milwaukee, WI.

