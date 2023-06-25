This Iconic Singer Reportedly Snubbed Meghan Markle After She Requested for Them to Be a Guest on Archetypes

While it seemed like everyone and anyone in the A-list scene wanted to be a part of Meghan Markle’s 12-part podcast Archetypes when it was running, one major star swiftly denied it. With guests like Serena Williams and Mindy Kaling, who wouldn’t want to talk to the Duchess of Sussex on her Grace Award-winning show? Apparently, Taylor Swift.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Swift not only rejected a personal invitation from Meghan, but she sent a representative of her team to decline for her. As you can imagine, a lot of Sussex fans are seeing this as a huge diss.

And now, people are thinking Swift may be #TeamWales after fans discovered a resurfaced clip of her and Prince William singing together back in 2013.

Per People, William previously told the Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series about the impromptu performance he had with Swift and Jon Bon Jovi at the 2013 Centrepoint charity event. Also, back in 2021, reports came in that the Prince and Princess of Wales wanted to work on a special project with Swift, but as of 2023, nothing has come out of that endeavor, per GoodToKnow.

And if there were any hopes of Meghan trying again for another spot for Swift, those were recently dashed since Archetypes got canceled. In case you missed it, Spotify and the Archewell team mutually agreed to cancel Meghan’s podcast, along with Spotify letting go of multiple members of the Spotify team, as a major business move to slim down costs.

