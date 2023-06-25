Jennifer Tilly Just Spiced Up This Classic Street Style in a Chic & Colorful Way

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Tilly just shook up the classic boho-chic trend in some seriously chic ways!

On June 25, the Chucky icon shared a series of photos from her excursion to The Eddie Hotel and Farm, showing off her latest, head-turning style. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “Meanwhile… back on the farm… 🚜.”

In the stylish photo, we see Tilly rocking a lacy white dress that not only shows off her long legs, but shows off how gorgeous she looks in boho-chic fashion pieces! Along with that, she added her own unique touches, like golden cowboy boots and 1960s mod-inspired sunglasses.

Truly, she’s reinventing and adding so much more personality to the classic boho style!

And this isn’t the only snapshot of Tilly recently rocking this type of fashion. Only a few days prior, on June 21, the Oscar-nominated actress shared a photo of her brunch date (and the gorgeous threads she wore out)! She shared the photo with the caption reading, “Lovely brunch at @stregistoronto with @sjscanada ☕️🥂🥐.”

In this photo, we see her rocking a floor-length, colorful, and boho-inspired dress, which she accessorized with a chic denim jacket, orange sunglasses, and a warm-toned satchel.

Along with reinventing and adding her own personal touches to classic trends, Tilly knows how to accessorize! In a super-rare, previous interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she talked about her love for collecting fine jewelry, saying, “Every day I have jewelry on, it makes me really happy. You can wear long chains with jeans or funky vintage dresses. I also design jewelry but just for myself. I was obsessed with eyes, and I designed a queen of hearts ring.”

