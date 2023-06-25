King Charles III Could Reportedly Reconcile With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle — But Only on One Condition

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

At this point it goes without saying, but the tension between King Charles III and Prince Harry is fairly palpable. Of the times the Duke of Sussex was in the United Kingdom, it didn’t appear that he was able to reunite with his father. And while insiders suggest King Charles has been working through his own thoughts and feelings regarding his son and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, a new report revealed what it’ll take for Harry and Meghan to rebuild their bond with King Charles.

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, King Charles “loves his son” very much, but feels “trust has been compromised since the publication of Spare.” Indeed, Prince Harry’s memoir revealed quite a lot about the royal family his father, brother, and other members likely wish he hadn’t publicly disclosed, along with those mentioned in their Netflix docu-series. But there’s only one way King Charles reportedly feels Harry and Meghan could improve matters.

King Charles and Prince Harry might be putting the family feud on pause. https://t.co/4QoZsz9UOC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 24, 2023

“There’s no doubt he wishes to avoid Harry and Meghan until he sees some positive change on their end,” the source told Us Weekly. We’re not exactly sure what that “positive change” would look like, but it seems Harry and Meghan are already pursuing other endeavors instead of rehashing their time as members of The Firm.

As for King Charles’ condition to reconnect with Harry and Meghan, we’d also like to think that all parties involved could make some “positive change” in order to reconcile. There’s clearly a lot that these family members still need to communicate and work on before we see them reconcile. But only time will tell what lies ahead.

Before you go, click here to see every single time the royal family shaded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they stepped down as royals.

