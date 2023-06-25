Chris Martin Squashed All Breakup Rumors With This Dramatic & Swoon-Worthy Gesture for GF Dakota Johnson

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whenever a celebrity couple is private about their relationship, breakup rumors always start to swirl (even when nothing happened and they’re probably at home chilling)! While Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are one of the most private couples in Hollywood, that didn’t stop Martin from doing this incredibly sweet gesture at one of his latest shows!

In a video obtained by EOnline, fans watched in amazement as Johnson took a moment and did a rare PDA moment with his longtime love Johnson. During a Coldplay concert in Naples, Italy, fans captured a super-sweet moment where Martin walked through the crowd to serenade his girlfriend, who was chilling in the sound deck.

While strumming his guitar, he blows a kiss at her, to which she adorably turns around to smile, wave, and blow kisses right back at him! The swoon-worthy gesture mixed with her adorable reaction makes this video an instant fan-favorite for those who have adored the couple.

Now, this isn’t the first time Johnson has been to a Coldplay concert, nor the first time Martin has serenaded her. Every time it happens, though, everyone can’t help but swoon!

One cool fact is that Johnson has actually helped Coldplay concerts become more accessible by introducing Martin to SubPacs.

“Dakota, my partner, gave me one as a gift because she saw someone online experiencing whatever they are experiencing with this,” he said on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast. “It’s kind of like body armor that you put on. It connects to the bass. So, we started using it and it’s been so amazing and it should get better and better. We have ten or twenty now of those packs. So, if you’re hearing impaired, we have an area where you put on the pack and you can feel the show.”

Related story Celeb Dads Like Ashton Kutcher & Coldplay's Chris Martin Love These 'Crazy Comfy' Sneakers That Make A Foolproof Gift For Father's Day

The Our Friend star and Martin have been together since 2017, but didn’t confirm their mega low-key relationship until the following year. In a 2018 interview with Tatler, she simply said: “I’m not going to talk about it, but I am very happy.”

Despite being super private about their romance, fans seriously can’t get enough of every detail (and go into a frenzy with every new event)! Not only is Johnson super close to Martin’s kids and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, but Johnson and Martin even moved in together in early 2021.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.

