Kate Middleton Showed Off Her Seriously Impressive Athletic Skills in This New Video

We know Kate Middleton has quite a few hidden talents, but her athleticism has always been incredibly impressive. From what we’ve seen, the Princess of Wales loves an outdoorsy moment, and her recent team-up with tennis legend Roger Federer put her skills on full display. The royal and 20-time Grand Slam singles champion joined forces for a new video as the Wimbledon Championships approach, and the footage shows Kate going toe-to-toe with the tennis legend.

In the video highlighting the precision and work that goes in to being a ball kid at the tennis tournament, Kate hit the grassy court and met with Federer. “Shall we play some tennis?” Federer asked. And with that, Kate was totally game. Even Federer was impressed by the Princess of Wales’ skills, as she caught the line with a few strokes of her racquet.

Later on in the clip, both Kate and Federer were put to the test, going through drills the ball kids do during the tournament. The Princess of Wales’ form was very on point. But a moment that really impressed us was when she caught a ball right out of the air! Even Mollie, one of the ball kids on hand, complimented Kate’s “good catch.”

With all the official royal duties on the Princess of Wales’ schedule, it’s so fun to see her having a ball on the tennis court. Now, we’re not anticipating to see her pick up a Wild Card into the tournament, or don the ball kid garb any time soon. But it was so fun to see this side of the royal. We’re sure to see her in the royal box at the tournament in July!

