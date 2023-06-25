One of Elvis Presley’s Confidantes Claims He Had a ‘Revolving Door’ of Teenage Girls Brought to His Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Warning: This post contained mentions of suicide and sexual assault.

This latest documentary on Elvis Presley shows that even Kings can have dark secrets. While most Elvis fans have been focusing on the upcoming Sofia Coppola film Priscilla or the Oscar-nominated film Elvis, many have started to turn their attention to the three-part documentary Elvis’ Women — which is said to show the good, the bad, and the deeply disturbing from the people that were closest to him.

Most recently, a bombshell claim from his stepbrother David Stanley made the rounds on the internet. Stanley claims that Elvis allegedly died by suicide to avoid the exposure of his relationships with teenage girls, and now, more people in the documentary are doubling down on the claims about his inappropriate relationships.

One of the most shocking claims came from Elvis’ nurse throughout the 1970s named Letitia Kirk, who said there were so many teenagers that were brought to his home. She alleged that a man named DJ George Klein was his “pimp,” adding, he’d be “bringing these little young teenagers up for Elvis to check out. It was a revolving door. I didn’t even try to learn their names. Too much for me.”

Many of these teenagers have come forward in the documentary with their stories, talking about how he’d be “instantly” touchy with them and how scared they were when they were alone with him.

One of these women Kay Wheeler claimed that when she was 16 and he was 22, she had a terrifying experience in a motel room with him. In a snippet obtained by DailyMail, Wheeler revealed she was told to wait in a hotel room for him. She got nervous and tried to leave, but he allegedly grew angry and started to grind against her like he did while performing on stage.

She said, “He came on like Godzilla. Elvis Presley was the most dangerous thing to any woman that could be conceived of.”

Many more women and close confidantes have come forward with their stories in the three-part Amazon docuseries.

