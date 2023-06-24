Experts Think Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Surprising Eton College Visit May Have Been More Strategic Than Anyone Thought

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As many loyal royal fans know, Kate Middleton and Prince William made a surprise visit to William’s alma mater Eton College. But this wasn’t a usual official royal outing, it was all for their eldest son Prince George! While George wouldn’t be able to attend the school until the autumn of 2026, many experts and fans alike think this move may be much more strategic than anyone thought.

Experts noticed that the school is extremely close to a royal residence the pair have had their eyes on for quite some time: Windsor Castle. According to Daily Mail’s Editor At Large and royal expert Richard Kay’s essay for the Daily Mail, he believes that there are two possibilities as to why they chose William’s alma mater over Kate’s alma mater of Marlborough College.

The first possibility is that they’re trying to ensure King Charles III and George have a similar bong that William did to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“Eton’s proximity to Windsor Castle allowed him to spend precious time with his grandmother, the late Queen. The two would often meet for tea in her private apartments, and these occasions became vital staging posts not just on his road to maturity but also in his education in the role of the monarchy,” Kay said. “Might William be hoping that, in time, King Charles will offer his grandson the same kind of tutorials he enjoyed?”

Now the other possibility has piqued many fans’ interests: that they may be doing Eton as a strategic move to move into Windsor Castle. Kay wrote, “Or could he and Kate even be planning to move into the Castle themselves? It is entirely possible.”

Homing situations have been a bit of a point of contention with the royal family as of late. Not only did Charles evict multiple members of the family from their royal homes, but he’s been in a continuous tug-of-war with Prince Andrew and the Royal Lodge, which was promised to Kate and William. But now, it seems William and Kate may have other housing ideas in mind.

Related story Kate Middleton’s Latest Look Had a Small Detail That May Have Been a Jab at Meghan Markle & Rose Hanbury

William and Kate: A Royal Love Story by Christopher Andersen

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s life as parents and husband and wife has been well documented over the course of their marriage. But when royal fans go back long before the couple’s 2011 nuptials, they find a love story with twists and turns. Christopher Andersen’s William and Kate: A Royal Love Story chronicles the couple’s early days in college, through their breakups, and finally to their memorable engagement. This is a must-have addition to any royal fan’s bookshelf.

'William and Kate: A Royal Love Story' by Christopher Andersen $17.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

