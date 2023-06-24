Elvis Presley’s Stepbrother Made This Shocking Claim About What The Late Singer Did to Avoid His Inappropriate Relationships Being Exposed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

It seems like the past two years, we’ve been hearing every new detail and claim possible about Elvis Presley. Between Austin Butler’s portrayal in the Oscar-nominated film Elvis to the resurgence of his wife Priscilla Presley’s account of their relationship in her autobiography, people want to know everything they can. Most recently, Sofia Coppola’s upcoming film Priscilla released its first trailer, along with a little-known Amazon documentary called Elvis’ Women (or Loving Elvis).

With this documentary, we get accounts from Elvis’ previous lovers, along with a bombshell claim from his stepbrother David Stanley. As many know, Elvis died suddenly at the age of 42 after a cardiac arrest brought on by codeine pills, but Stanley claims there’s more to the story.

In the documentary, Stanley claims Elvis died by suicide. Not only that, but he died by suicide because he “couldn’t take” the possibility of exposure to his relationships with teenage girls.

“He premeditated taking the medications that killed him. Love, hurt, pain, exposure — he just couldn’t take it anymore,” he claimed per Page Six, adding he “couldn’t carry on” due to his fears that his alleged relationships with teen girls would be brought to light during his comeback.

Stanley added, “His taste for young girls, aged 15 or 16, made me sick,” adding that it was a “miracle” that Elvis wasn’t “busted.” He continued, saying, “He got away with things most people didn’t, because of his money, fortune, fame and power, charisma and magnetism. Elvis could talk the socks off [of] you.”

Related story Priscilla Presley Reportedly Had This Elvis-Related Stipulation During Negotiations Over Daughter Lisa Marie's Trust

As many know, Elvis and his wife Priscilla started their relationship when she was 14 and he was 24. But Priscilla was allegedly not the only one. Author Joel Williamson claimed in his book Elvis Presley: A Southern Life that Elvis kept around three 14-year-old girls with him on tour for “pillow fights, tickling, kissing and cuddling.” Many others have alleged his relationships with teenage girls throughout his lifetime.

Before you go, click here to see inside the famous Presley family.

