Eva Longoria Is a Total Weekend Vibe in This Picture-Perfect Moment From Paris

Julia Teti
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Whether it’s on the red carpet or on the ‘Gram, Eva Longoria never fails to serve a fabulous look. The Flamin’ Hot filmmaker’s Instagram Grid is a treasure trove of picture-perfect moments, including one that captured Longoria ushering in the weekend in style. Longoria shared a snapshot from her recent getaway to Paris, and this photo is the weekend vibe we’re absolutely striving for.

In the snapshot, Longoria fashioned a monochromatic black ensemble and posed with a glass of red wine in hand. The actress’ smile beamed so brightly, it nearly put the glittering Eiffel Tower to shame. It was a totally picture-perfect moment, and the caption Longoria shared along with the post wasn’t too bad either.

“Salud to the weekend,” she wrote. Honestly, we so wish we could be in Longoria’s shoes right now. The actress, filmmaker, and producer has been doing so much press with the debut of her film Flamin’ Hot. Of all the things Longoria could treat herself to, a trip to Paris isn’t such a bad idea.

Longoria captured the exact energy we want to take into the weekend. As always, this picture-perfect moment was a total highlight while we were scrolling on the ‘Gram. Now, if you’ll excuse us, it’s time to say Au Revoir to the work week, and Bonjour to Saturday!

