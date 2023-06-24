Kelly Clarkson Had a ‘Little Text Exchange’ With Ex Brandon Blackstock About Her New Album

Kelly Clarkson’s new album is officially here. Over the course of the last few years, the Grammy winning artist has been pouring her heart and soul into her music, writing about one of the most difficult chapters of her life — her separation and eventual divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson opened up about how she feels now that the album is out, and what she said to her ex over text regarding her new music.

During her interview on TODAY, Clarkson got very candid about her album, Chemistry. Each song entry on the album gives listeners a glimpse into her romance, marriage, and eventual split from Blackstock. Prior to the Chemistry‘s release, the singer actually got in touch with her former husband, and told him she didn’t want to “diminish” what they had.

“We did have a little text exchange about [Chemistry],” Clarkson told TODAY co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly. “I don’t even remember why or how it happened, but I was like, ‘Hey, I didn’t just diminish us down to one [thing],'” she explained. “You know what I’m saying? It’s all in there, the ride. The beauty is in there, as well. Now there’s a lot of pain, but that’s what happens for all of us.”

Asked whether or not she thinks Blackstock will listen to the album, Clarkson seemed completely unbothered. “No. I don’t know if he’d care either way.” Clarkson has been so incredibly vulnerable when it comes to sharing her experience navigating the dissolution of her marriage. We’re sure this significant album will give longtime and new fans even more insight into how she processed this chapter of her life.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

