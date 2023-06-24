Jackie Kennedy’s Reaction to Her Therapist Treating Marilyn Monroe Gives a Heartbreaking Glimpse Into the Possible Feud

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems that Jackie Kennedy held a lot more resentment towards John F. Kennedy’s rumored mistress Marilyn Monroe than anyone thought before.

In the upcoming biography by J. Randy Taraborrelli called Jackie: Public, Private, Secret, longtime fans learned the heartbreaking detail that Jackie found out her therapist from the early 1970s Dr. Marianne Kris also saw her husband’s rumored mistress Monroe at one point.

It’s unclear how Jackie found out about this, but from what author Taraborrelli claims: she grew furious and confronted Kris about this. Kris reportedly felt “no responsibility to inform” Jackie about her past patients, saying she didn’t find it relevant.

In an excerpt obtained by People, Taraborrelli wrote about the confrontation. He said, “When Jackie confronted her, [Dr.] Kris said she felt no responsibility to inform her about any former patients in the same way she’d never reveal that she’d ever treated Jackie. Marianne asked, ‘How is this relevant?’ to which Jackie responded, ‘How is that not relevant?'”

This furious response contradicts past reports about how Jackie allegedly handled the possible affair. According to James Patterson’s biography The House of Kennedy, Jackie told her sister “Life’s too short to worry about Marilyn Monroe.”

Jackie and John were married from 1953 until his assassination in 1963. Amid their marriage, rumors swirled that John and Monroe carried an affair. In Donald Spoto’s 2001 biography called Marilyn Monroe: The Biography, Monroe previously claimed she had one sexual fling with him, but it’s never been confirmed.

