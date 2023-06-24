Ashton Kutcher’s Super-Rare Snapshot of Mila Kunis Shows Exactly How Their Relationship Is Over 10 Years Later

Ashton Kutcher is feeling the love a little extra this summer, and wants to shout through the rooftops how he feels as Mila Kunis’ husband.

On June 23, the Just Married star shared a super-rare snapshot of Kunis on his Instagram. He shared the rare homage with the caption reading, “I’m the Luckiest man alive. #gratitude.”

In the photo, we see a bare-faced Kunis looking so peaceful while rocking a black tank top under a wide rainbow. Truly, she looks so ethereal here, and we’re sure Kutcher immediately got this photo of his wife framed in their house somewhere.

Not only has this photo sent fans into a frenzy, but it shows how smitten they are with one another over a decade later. And this post is extra special since their eighth wedding anniversary is in less than a month!

The lovebirds originally met on the hit show That 70s Show back in 1998. They remained friends for years, but didn’t start dating until 2012 after reconnecting at the Golden Globes. After three years together and one year of their engagement, they eventually married in 2015. They share two children: a daughter named Wyatt Isabelle, 8, and a son named Dimitri Portwood, 6.

In a rare interview with Glamour, the Bad Moms star gushed about Kutcher, saying, “There’s nothing we don’t know about each other because we’ve known each other for so long: the ugly, the bad, the good.”

She added that the pair even went through friendship breakups, but it only made their relationship stronger in the long run. “Yeah, fully. Full friendship breakups. And then we’d get back together and be like, ‘Oh, sorry. I didn’t mean to overreact.’ ‘That’s OK.’ All the time,” she said. “It truly is being married to your best friend. That’s a cliché; it’s cheesy. But it’s true.”

