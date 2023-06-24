Ivanka Trump’s Newest Strategy to Separate Herself from the Family Involves Embracing Her Summery Alter Ego

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems Ivanka Trump is embracing a whole new side of herself amid the separation from the Trump family. As many people know, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have been trying to rebrand themselves after being so close to the controversial former US President Donald Trump. While Ivanka has worked on rebranding herself as a doting Kushner wife, there’s another strategy many may have missed: one where she embraces a more carefree persona.

Over the past few months, the Trump Card author has been seen out many times on beaches around the world with her family. Most recently, she shared a snapshot of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit and holding a surfboard with the caption reading, “Soaking up the Summer Solstice 🏄‍♀️🌊☀️.” (You can see the photo HERE!)

Now, Ivanka has been seen wakeboarding and taking surfing lessons in recent months, so this surfboard isn’t just a prop for a cute photo on the ‘gram. Ivanka has been all about embracing her summery, free-spirited alter ego as of late. While many think this could be just a simple summer-themed candid, many others believe this is another step in her extensive strategy to rebrand herself apart from the Trump family.

It’s unclear if any of the other members of the Trump family actively participate in sporty water activities, but as of June 2023, we can’t find anything about the parents or children actively participating like Ivanka. So this goes to show, she’s showing her persona that’s a total 180 from the rest of her family.

