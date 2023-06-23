Gwyneth Paltrow Has Some Surprising Advice for Women Feeling Overwhelmed at Work

As the founder of her $250 million lifestyle brand, Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow knows a thing or two about making it in the world of business. From acting to vagina-scented candles, Paltrow has conquered it all and she credits doing so to a somewhat surprising piece of advice for women in the workplace.

“Cry all you want,” Paltrow, 50, told told CNBC Make It in 2020. The Shakespeare In Love star shut down those who advise women to “act like a man” or “don’t cry” at work, calling the guidance “bullsh-t.”

“This idea that we need to reconstruct ourselves in the male paradigm version of what it is to have power or be a leader is completely untrue — and it also kind of cuts off the part of us that is so powerful.” Paltrow said. “I think that there’s an emerging kind of female leader that embraces her vulnerability and creativity and intuition.”

In Paltrow’s vision of the world, women should thrive in the workplace by embracing femininity but she acknowledged that it doesn’t always play out that way.

“As a woman CEO, sometimes when I’m at different conferences, a question that I see women CEOs get a lot are around imposter syndrome,” she said. “And I don’t see men CEOs being asked those same kinds of questions – like ‘How do you manage your time being a mom?'” Related story Meghan Markle's Former High School Friend Wants Her To Apologize for This Hurtful Action

Paltrow, who is a mother to two children, Apple and Moses, with her ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, notes that men are rarely asked the same question. She says we still have a long way to go when it comes to women being seen as equals to men in the business world but believes perseverance is key.

“So often, we have a belief or a passion and we head down a road, and then I see a lot of people thrown off course, they are deterred by criticism or stumbling blocks,” she said. “I think one of my gifts is that I’ve always persevered no matter what, and that’s the only way to get that outcome. But I wish I’d kind of known that earlier.”

Thanks to the success of Goop and her many other lucrative ventures, Paltrow’s reported net worth is around $200 million as of 2022 and if she got there by crying at work, sign us up!

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have been engaged four or more times.