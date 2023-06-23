King Charles III May Put Off Reconciling With Prince Harry for This Very Royal Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time that royal watchers just admit that a reconciliation between King Charles III and Prince Harry is not going to happen anytime soon. The father and son are so far apart on their issues that it doesn’t even seem reasonable to ask one of them to compromise right now. Anyone who might try to convince Charles to forgive his son might discover that the king is all about himself and his new role at the moment.

A palace source went straight to the heart of the matter and spelled it out clearly for The Daily Beast. “There is no plan for Harry and Charles to meet. There might have been a chance of reconciliation had it not been for the book [Spare],” they shared. “But Charles was dismayed and deeply hurt by what Harry said about him and about Camilla in his book.”

Now that the coronation is over, Charles doesn’t want to fuss with a family feud. Instead, he’s prioritizing “the job of being king.” The insider added, “He can’t start having meetings with Harry now, it would be a distraction and very destabilizing.” The source isn’t exactly wrong about this since the anti-monarchy protestors have gotten louder since King Charles has taken the throne, and he and Queen Camilla are battling Prince William and Kate Middleton for attention.

On the flip side, Harry has a lot of work ahead of him after the Spotify deal went south and he and Meghan Markle are working hard to rebrand their image. They will likely find a successful path outside of the royal family, but it’s probably best for both sides to take a long breather now that the official transition to the throne has occurred. The father-son reconciliation might happen at some point in the future, but for now, it’s not anyone’s top priority.

