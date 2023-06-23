Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Donald Trump’s Reported Reaction to Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal Might Give Clues to How He’s Dealing With His Legal Woes

Kristyn Burtt
Donald Trump, Hunter Biden Plus Icon
It’s been a busy month for the legal system when it comes to court cases and people associated with the White House. Donald Trump is working his way through his second indictment this year, but it appears he’s more focused on Hunter Biden’s plea deal instead of his own legal woes.

A source told Page Six that the former president was “fixated” on Joe Biden’s son only getting a “slap on the wrist” for tax and firearm charges while avoiding a prison sentence. Donald Trump even ranted about the issue to his followers on Truth Social, writing, “Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!”

The Page Six insider added more context to the former president’s source of ire, adding, “The wrist-slap just made Trump very mad … He truly believes there’s a two-tier system of justice, and that he is being unfairly targeted.” Donald Trump was so incensed that “he was talking to [Speaker] Kevin McCarthy about the House pushing forward on an investigation on Hunter and Joe Biden.” But what Donald Trump fails to recognize is that he could have had his own plea deal in the classified documents case — his lawyer, Christopher Kise, was pushing him in that direction last fall.

The former president “was not interested” in pursuing Kise’s recommended advice and instead, wanted to fight the system every step of the way which resulted in 37 federal charges, according to The Washington Post. By staying in fight mode, the Letters to Trump author now finds himself in “the most legally perilous moment of his life playing out in a federal court.” So, he might want to stop online rants about Hunter and start focusing on the tall legal order he has ahead of him.

