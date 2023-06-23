Kevin Costner’s Jaw-Dropping Monthly Budget Revealed Just How Much Money Is at Stake in Christine Baumgartner Divorce

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kevin Costner’s divorce from Christine Baumgartner is playing out so publicly that fans can now get a glimpse at the very elite life the couple has lived. It’s an astonishing amount of money that is in play, and it’s clear there is a lot at stake for both of them after their split.

The court documents, obtained by Us Weekly, show that the Yellowstone star is raking in over $18 million per year and that means their monthly expenses are extra luxurious. We are talking over $550,000 per month on items like their private jet, household staff, and spa services. Some of the more unusual line items included $12,000 per year on hunting dues, a household food bill of $41,000 for the year, and over $830,000 on gifts. We would love to be on the receiving end of those extravagant presents!

Baumgartner is fighting the prenuptial agreement she signed ahead of their 2004 wedding because she currently has “no personal income” and wants to maintain the lifestyle their three children, sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13, are accustomed to. That’s why she is also asking for $248,444 per month in child support payments. “[Christine] understands that at some point in the future, she and the children will have to move out of the family home. She cannot do so at this early stage of the case because she does not have sufficient funding to secure housing that will ensure the children can maintain similar standards of living in the parties’ respective homes,” the court documents state.

Baumgartner’s legal team claims that Costner “has repeatedly ignored and attempted to deflect from the fact that fulfilling the children’s needs and maintaining their standard of living.” The 68-year-old actor had a tremendously expensive divorce from his first wife, Cindy Silva, without a prenup in place, so he’s trying to learn from the mistakes in his past. However, Baumgartner might be making a case that he’s grown far richer, and life has gotten far more expensive since she first signed their prenup.

