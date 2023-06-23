A Day in the Life of Margot Robbie’s Body Double on the Set of Barbie

Margot Robbie’s body double during production for Barbie lived out our fantasies by getting all access to the epic costumes on set of the upcoming film. Emma Eastwood’s role was to stand in for Robbie in scenes where her body is visible but not her face. The New York Times spoke with Eastwood to learn more about life on set of the highly-anticipated film.

The 26-year-old actress, who grew up in San Francisco but now lives in London, learned she landed a role in Greta Gerwig’s new movie via text just hours after she auditioned. Her first day on set began at 6 a.m. with a shuttle bus to set. She had her own trailer and says she was “spoiled” from the jump.

“My first couple of days, I got a bit of the star treatment,” she recalled. She spent about an hour each morning in hair and makeup to channel Barbie. Every day she would be covered in several layers of bronze foundation to replicate the iconic doll’s sun-kissed complexion.

With the same measurements as Robbie, Eastwood was able to wear all the same costumes but she had to wait until the last minute to change into the looks to avoid staining them with makeup. She told The New York Times: “They didn’t make anything for me specifically.”

Eastwood says she had a goal of befriending Robbie, 32, in the hopes of getting to work with her on future projects but they didn’t overlap often because the Australian actress was usually filming other scenes while Eastwood was on set.

But despite getting an inside look behind-the-scenes of the star-studded production that also features Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and America Ferrera, Eastwood has no idea what the plot of Barbie is. She said: "They did a very good job of keeping the plot hidden."

“They didn’t give me any details of what we would be doing,” she said. “There were a couple times they said the whole cast would be there and it would be an important day, but they never actually gave me any details of what we would be doing until I was on set.”

Eastwood did say a shot of her walking up the stairs while acting like her feet hurt made it into the trailer of the movie. In another scene, Eastwood says she had to lie on the ground facedown for an hour. “When I got up, I literally felt drunk,” she said. “I have no idea what that scene was about.” Eastwood will have to wait with the rest of us to see the movie when it releases in July.

