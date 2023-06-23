Jill Biden Sparkled From Every Angle in This Breathtaking Ralph Lauren Green Gown

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to fashion, first ladies’ wardrobes are always a hot topic of discussion. Dr. Jill Biden has been exploring her love for color over the past year and leaning on her favorite designer, Ralph Lauren, to challenge her to go outside of her style comfort zone.

Well, the dynamic duo did not disappoint when they collaborated on her sparkling green gown for Thursday’s state dinner with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a color nod to the country’s flag. The sequined dress had a flattering wrap design at the neckline which really elevated the first lady’s look. The fabric draped elegantly toward the three-quarter-length sleeves and chicly showed off her figure.

Sarah Silbiger – Pool via CNP/MEGA.

Jill styled her hair in a soft updo with tendrils framing her face and her makeup gave her a stunning glow. While we couldn’t see what shoes the first lady accessorized with, it was hard to miss her gorgeous emerald and diamond drop earrings that took her ensemble to the next level. She looked both comfortable and confident in her stylish outfit, so it’s no wonder we’ve seen a lot of Lauren’s designs during Joe Biden’s administration.

Miss Ord Green Sequin Gown $78.89 on Amazon.com Buy now

The first lady turned heads last month when she wore a gorgeous cornflower-blue skirt suit at King Charles’ coronation. The outfit was sharply tailored and created a stunning silhouette on Jill paired with simple nude accessories, including a clutch and heels. Fashionistas should keep their eye out on Jill as she hits the campaign trail on behalf of her husband over the next year — this could be an even bigger moment for trending ladies’ fashions by the American designer.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite photos of President Joe Biden’s big family.