Jill Biden Sparkled From Every Angle in This Breathtaking Ralph Lauren Green Gown

Kristyn Burtt
US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, during an arrival on the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Plus Icon
Dr. Jill Biden, Joe Biden Sarah Silbiger - Pool via CNP/MEGA.
4th May 1861: Mary Todd Lincoln, wife of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, dressed for his inauguration. (Photo by Library Of Congress/Getty Images)
Portrait of Frances Cleveland, circa 1880s. (Photo by Fotosearch/Getty Images).
UNITED STATES - JUNE 01: Eleanor Roosevelt In New York On June 1939 (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)
(Original Caption) 1/8/63-Washington, D.C.: Unveiling ceremonies at National Gallery of Art. Closeup of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in a strapless evening gown and elbow length gloves. Her hands are folded across her lap.
13 Iconic First Lady Fashion Moments That Shaped History

When it comes to fashion, first ladies’ wardrobes are always a hot topic of discussion. Dr. Jill Biden has been exploring her love for color over the past year and leaning on her favorite designer, Ralph Lauren, to challenge her to go outside of her style comfort zone.

Well, the dynamic duo did not disappoint when they collaborated on her sparkling green gown for Thursday’s state dinner with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a color nod to the country’s flag. The sequined dress had a flattering wrap design at the neckline which really elevated the first lady’s look. The fabric draped elegantly toward the three-quarter-length sleeves and chicly showed off her figure.

US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, during an arrival on the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Sarah Silbiger – Pool via CNP/MEGA.

Jill styled her hair in a soft updo with tendrils framing her face and her makeup gave her a stunning glow. While we couldn’t see what shoes the first lady accessorized with, it was hard to miss her gorgeous emerald and diamond drop earrings that took her ensemble to the next level. She looked both comfortable and confident in her stylish outfit, so it’s no wonder we’ve seen a lot of Lauren’s designs during Joe Biden’s administration.

The first lady turned heads last month when she wore a gorgeous cornflower-blue skirt suit at King Charles’ coronation. The outfit was sharply tailored and created a stunning silhouette on Jill paired with simple nude accessories, including a clutch and heels. Fashionistas should keep their eye out on Jill as she hits the campaign trail on behalf of her husband over the next year — this could be an even bigger moment for trending ladies’ fashions by the American designer.

