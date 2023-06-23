Prince Harry Reportedly Had a Spotify Podcast Idea That Would Have Involved Donald Trump

More details are coming out about the demise of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal, and the latest news might have fans side-eyeing the unbelievable ideas that the Duke of Sussex reportedly pitched. Bill Simmons, a Spotify executive and podcast host, already revealed details of what his pitch meeting was like with Prince Harry, and now, we have an even more eye-opening look at what he really wanted to host.

While Harry was open to other people’s pitches for his podcast theme, it seems that he was adamant about covering one particular topic: “childhood trauma,” according to Spotify insiders who spoke to Bloomberg. While that sounds like a noble idea, this is where his vision veers off the cliff a bit: Harry wanted to “interview a procession of controversial guests, such as Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg, and Donald Trump, about their early formative years and how those experiences resulted in the adults they are today.” Let’s double back on that — you mean the former president who can’t stop criticizing his wife. (And Putin???)

It’s not hard to see why that particular podcast never came to fruition, but the Duke of Sussex had other ideas, including one on fatherhood, and another on “major societal conversations” that would have tried to get Pope Francis as a guest. Prince Harry was aiming high for his A-list celebrity wish list, but it also explains why he had “difficulty nailing down a workable idea.”

The split from Spotify might be for the best anyway as Harry and Meghan focus their energies on a rebranding, with a boost from the Duchess of Sussex’s WME agency signing. But once Donald Trump catches wind of Prince Harry’s former podcast idea, we have a feeling the royal is never going to hear the end of it.

