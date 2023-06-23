Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Might Be Stuck Living Together Despite Their Reported Split

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The endless saga of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s tumultuous marriage may have another chapter coming. It seems that the 56-year-old Canadian actor is officially done with the Beverly Hills 90210 star, but there may be a very significant issue that may prohibit their split.

“[Dean] 100 percent wants to get out of the marriage. He took down the [Instagram] post because Tori didn’t want him to keep it up,” an insider told People. “But he’s packing his bags and is 100 percent serious about it.” Fans have seen him moving boxes from their marital home, but there is a big obstacle that is stopping a full separation from Spelling right now: finances. The estranged couple is reportedly living together because McDermott can’t find an apartment he can “afford.”

Let’s remember that McDermott will need space for his five kids, Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, to stay overnight, and in Los Angeles, a modest two-bedroom apartment does not come cheap. The former duo’s financial situation has been on shaky ground for quite some time — Spelling was sued by American Express for an $87,594.55 tab that she racked up, and in 2018, they made it onto the top 500 delinquent California taxpayers list. That’s really not an award anyone wants to win.

While both Spelling and McDermott have a couple of projects in pre- or post-production, the writers’ strike has ground most TV and film shoots to a halt. It’s unclear how they are currently earning money because divorce is expensive, and according to a McDermott pal, “He can’t take it anymore. He told her he’s done.” They need to sort out their financial situation quickly.

