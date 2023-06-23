Kelly Clarkson Just Set the Record Straight on Why She’s Moving Cross-Country & It’s Not All About Her Ex

Whether you’ve done it yourself or just seen it in movies, sometimes breakups can mean some big changes in someone’s life. Be it a major haircut, dying their hair another color, or changing up their style, sometimes a breakup marks the beginning of a whole new chapter for someone. When it comes to Kelly Clarkson‘s recent split with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, that couldn’t be closer to the truth. In addition to releasing a new album that’s full of tidbits of what went wrong in their relationship, she’s also decided to move cross-country from L.A. to New York City and bring her show, and her two kids, along with her.

Talking to the TODAY Show earlier this week, the “Since U Been Gone” singer broke down why she made the decision – and no, it’s not totally about her divorce. “I think COVID pointed out a lot of things,” she said, explaining the movie. “A lot of us didn’t make it relationship-wise and, also, it just proved I’ve never really liked living in L.A.”

“L.A. is beautiful, lots of things to offer that are awesome, it’s just never been my thing in 20 years,” she continued. “I never wanted to live there in the first place.” Whether it was for her career as a singer and entertainer or for Blackstock’s career as a producer and manager, Clarkson stayed put for the past two decades.

The divorce, however, shifted things. “It was just me and my kids all the way on that coast,” she said. Clarkson’s larger family currently lives in North Carolina. “All my family lives on this coast, so it just got lonely,” she said.

And if you’re wondering if her “loneliness” led to some dating here and there, think again. “I’m lonely there, not as in ‘I need a boyfriend’ kind of thing, lonely as in you miss your family, you miss just having any family or that kind of relationship.”

As for if dating is in the future for Clarkson anytime soon, she said she's keeping her options open. "I'm not in a bitter place, I love love," she said. "I'm not closed off but I'm not looking at all either."

Here’s hoping the move brings her and her family closer and, who knows, maybe a boyfriend sometime soon!

