Jackie Kennedy Allegedly Refused To Meet Madonna During Her Affair With JFK Jr. But Plotted a Way to Spy on Her

A bombshell biography on the life of Jackie Kennedy Onassis is unearthing some unknown claims about her life before, during and after her time as First Lady. Jackie: Public, Private, Secret by J. Randy Taraborrelli is set to release next month but advanced excerpts seen by People are already revealing some surprising information.

One such bombshell involves Jackie’s reaction to her son, John F. Kennedy Jr., secretly having a fling with Madonna. Reports from the time struggled to align over how serious Madonna and the younger JFK ever were. Some outlets claimed it was never more than a “flirtation” during the late 1980s while a 2014 tell-all alleged it was a full-blown affair that occurred while Madonna was still legally married to Sean Penn and JFK Jr. was dating Christina Haag.

Taraborrelli tells People that Jackie was incredibly disapproving of her son’s fling with the “Papa Don’t Preach” singer. “[Jackie’s] problem with [Madonna] was that she was married,” Taraborrelli tells People. Madonna didn’t file for divorce from Penn until 1989.

Taraborrelli, a journalist and known for his celebrity biographies, says Jackie was “confounded by Madonna’s penchant for attention. Jackie had spent her entire celebrity life avoiding paparazzi, whereas Madonna would court paparazzi. And Jackie just couldn’t understand any of that.”

The disapproving mom did, however, agree to attend one of the pop star’s plays when asked by her son but she decided to go in disguise so as not to draw media attention to the relationship.

“I interviewed somebody who worked with Jackie at Doubleday, who said that she went with Jackie to the show; that Jackie wore a red wig so that she wouldn’t be recognized,” Taraborrelli says. “She put the wig on, and she asked this woman, ‘How do I look?’ And the woman said, ‘You look just like Jackie Onassis in a red wig.'”

According to the biographer, Jackie still refused to meet Madonna backstage: “She thought Madonna was good in the show. But she also felt like she didn’t want to validate the relationship that John had with Madonna by being photographed.”

Ever the rebel, Madonna was clearly unfazed by Jackie’s disapproval. In fact, another biographer, Christopher Anderson who wrote The Good Son: JFK Jr. and the Mother He Loved, claims Madonna once visited Jackie’s home and signed her guestbook as “Mrs. Sean Penn” in response to Jackie’s judgment of her estranged marriage.

Much to Jackie’s satisfaction, JFK’s affair with Madonna inevitably petered out. He went on to marry Calvin Klein publicist Carolyn Bessette in 1996 before the couple and Bessette’s sister died in a fatal plane crash on their way to Martha’s Vineyard in July, 1999.

