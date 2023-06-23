Adam Sandler Is Making Us All Swoon as He Celebrates His 20th Wedding Anniversary With Wife Jackie

There are some Hollywood couples – and excuse the industry lingo – that we know are totally “endgame.” Whether it’s the story of how they met, how they’re not afraid of PDA on red carpets together, or just the sheer amount of time they’ve been together, some celebrity couples are truly forever. And, of course, one of our favorite couples who absolutely join that list is Adam and Jackie Sandler.

In addition to having cameos of Jackie in just about every movie the comedian stars in, these two are also adorable on the carpet together and aren’t shy about sharing the love they have for each other on social media either. What’s not to love?

Most recently, the Murder Mystery star took to Instagram to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary alongside a picture of the two of them at the altar. “Happy 20th my sweet Jackie!” Adam wrote in the caption. “Your ‘I do’ was the best gift of my life. My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day.”

“Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe,” he continued. “Lots of love to give you. Always.” Is anyone else swooning right now?

As a reminder, Adam and Jackie tied the knot back in 2003 and have since welcomed two daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14. Earlier this year, in March, the family of four (and a guest!) all posed together at the Parisian premiere of Murder Mystery 2. How adorable!

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 16: (L-R) Adam Sandler , Sunny Sandler, Sadie Madison Sandler, guest and Jackie Sandler attend the “Murder Mystery 2” photocall at Pont Debilly on March 16, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage) WireImage

In the comment section of the post, friends and fans are pouring in support for the couple's milestone moment. "I love you both so much!" wrote fellow actor and close friend of the two Rob Schneider. "It doesn't seem like yesterday. It seems like 5 minutes… under the water! 😂 Here's to the next 20!"

“What an incredibly beautiful tribute,” wrote actress Elizabeth Perkins. “Happy anniversary 🙌,” commented Rosanna Arquette. “I remember when you were first going out with your incredible woman God bless you both and lots of love.” Adam’s Just Go With It co-star Nick Swardson also shared some love. “Love you both. ❤️ Jackie is amazing. You sometimes smell,” he wrote. “Blessings. 🙏”

Wishing these two the best anniversary today, 20 years of love and partnership is a lot to celebrate!

