This Hollywood A-Lister Is Publicly Defending Meghan Markle After Those ‘Insane’ Podcast Rumors

Since becoming royal, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has had to fight off an unfathomable amount of hate and hateful rumors. From twisted stories about her relationship with Kate Middleton to trolls saying she’s courting “too much attention” in her recent outings, Markle has been the number one target for online hate around the world these past few years.

Most recently, she’s been accused of something else: of not actually conducting the interviews in her Archetypes podcast and using some “Hollywood magic” instead. Since the rumors hit the headlines, however, a fellow A-lister who guest-starred on the podcast has been quick to defend the royal.

“Of course, I [spoke with Meghan],” Andy Cohen, who appeared in the podcast’s November 2022 episode titled “Man-ifesting a cultural shift,” told Us Weekly. “And she definitely [interviewed me]. That’s an insane rumor.”

“Her podcast is conversations with people,” Cohen continued. “How would she not have? Of course she did.” Glad we cleared that up!

Also on the topic of Archetypes, which was recently not renewed for a second season on Spotify, Cohen added that Markle was “quite well-researched,” “well-informed” and “thoughtful” during his interview. And though the so-called “Hollywood Magic” could’ve still been used in other episodes and with other guests, it sure is reassuring to have Cohen clear the air.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may make another move to further separate themselves from the royal family. https://t.co/3joPTXPjj4 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 21, 2023

As a reminder, Spotify and the Sussexes’ nonprofit Archewell mutually parted ways earlier this month following their original $20 million deal for the first season. According to Geo News, however, Archetypes was just one of the multiple podcasts that were canceled by the music streaming company, along with cutting over 200 jobs! Related story Meghan Markle's Former High School Friend Wants Her To Apologize for This Hurtful Action

Knowing it’s all part of the cut-back wave, it seems like Markle and Prince Harry are staying cool and focusing on the next steps. “The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify,” Meghan’s WME agent recently told the Wall Street Journal. “Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.” We can’t wait to tune in!

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

