Amal Clooney’s Dazzling New Look Turns Heads in Italy

There’s nothing better than a dramatic style transformation and we are here for Amal Clooney’s new look that gives her such a sexy edge. The 45-year-old human rights lawyer has always looked gorgeous, but this jaw-dropping ensemble is a little more daring for her usually more tailored look.

While she was in Sicily, Italy over the weekend with husband George Clooney, she and celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos decided to go for a show-stopping look. It was inspired by the “Studio 54 glam” dress code of makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury’s 50th birthday, so they ran with that theme, according to Vogue. They gave her gorgeous brown and caramel locks lots of volume for the hairspray era.

“Amal has naturally very beautiful hair,” Giannetos told the magazine. “And the maple highlights I gave her create a 3D effect when it’s styled. To create the look, I used a ¾ inch curling iron and started two inches away from the face, tonging hair in different directions. Then I brushed through the curls for a fluffy, disco, Studio 54 effect.“ She paired her soft waves with a dewy-soft makeup look (the notable Tilbury glow) and an epic silver dress that mirrored a disco ball.

It’s what Vogue described as her new “bombshell” look — and we love this exciting Amal era. She and George are always a chic presence on the red carpet, — and yes, we loved his classic black tux — but Amal was next-level gorgeous. We can’t wait to see her next head-turning ensemble!

