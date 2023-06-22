Gisele Bündchen Is Keeping Herself Busy With a New Man While Tom Brady Vacations With Their Kids

It’s getting harder and harder for Gisele Bündchen to deny that she has a very close relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The maybe-more-than-friends duo were spotted together in Miami this week while her ex, Tom Brady, took their two children on vacation in Europe. This steamy meet-up during her kid-free week has us wondering if they were hanging out or working out — or maybe a little bit of both.

The 42-year-old supermodel was dressed casually in an all-black ensemble with a crop top and leggings that showed off her fit physique. (See the photos HERE.) Her hair was pulled back into a stylish messy ponytail while her toned biceps were on display. Valente rocked a pair of black shorts and an army-green T-shirt that hugged his athletic body. The snapshots didn’t capture any PDA between the two friends, so it’s hard to determine whether there is anything romantic going on right now.

Gisele Bündchen enjoys a day under the sun with rumored flame, Joaquim Valente. https://t.co/KXoIAcQ91M — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 31, 2023

Bündchen has remained firm about Valente being a part of her family’s inner circle, not only as her trainer, but also the jiu-jitsu instructor for her two children from her marriage to Brady, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. She told Vanity Fair in March that she understands her single status is going to cause a greater interest in her personal life. “I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” she said with dismay.

It’s also fair to say that the fashion icon may not be ready to wade back into the dating pool right now. She’s been divorced from Brady for almost eight months after a very public split that was followed by endless headlines about what went wrong in their relationship. Bündchen might need some time to herself, and Valente is a good friend who’s helping her work out all of those emotions through exercise.

