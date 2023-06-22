A$AP Rocky may have just revealed that he and Rihanna are secretly married. The 34-year-old rapper took to the stage for a Spotify concert at the Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday night and called the “Umbrella” singer his “wife” in front of a crowd of fans.

Rocky dedicated his 2022 song “D.M.B.” to the 35-year-old singer who is expecting their second child. Rocky told fans his “beautiful wife [was] in the f—ing building. I love her.” Fans are now speculating the couple secretly tied the knot.

So… are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since the end of 2020 but are not believed to be engaged or married. Rocky calling the Barbados native his wife is likely just a term of adoration and not an announcement about their nuptials.

The longtime friends and occasional collaborators first sparked romance rumors as far back as 2013, according to Us Weekly, when Rocky served as the opening act during Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour. After they arrived together and posed on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards in London in December 2019, more rumors soon followed until they were officially linked the following year.

They announced they were expecting their first child together, a boy, in January 2022 with a photoshoot in New York City showing Rihanna proudly displaying her pregnancy bump.

Rocky and Rihanna also sparked marriage rumors last year after the New York rapper dropped the music video for “D.M.B.” in which he can be seen asking Rihanna to marry him before the couple walked down the aisle together after a fictional wedding.

In a March 2023 interview with British Vogue, Rihanna gushed about being closer than ever to Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, since welcoming their baby boy in May 2022. She told the outlet: “We’re best friends with a baby,” and talked about Rocky’s adorable relationship with their son.

“Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it’s a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father.”

Their son, RZA Athelston Mayers, is about to become a big brother after the Fenty Beauty founder debuted her baby bump during her Super Bowl Halftime show in February. Last night, as Rocky dedicated his track to the mother of his son, Rihanna was seen in the crowd in a form-fitting sheer dress that showed off her growing baby bump.

These two may not have tied the knot, but they certainly seem happier and closer than ever as they continue to expand their family.

