Priscilla Presley’s Movie About Her Life With Elvis Is Being Criticized as a ‘Money Grab’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just as Priscilla Presley settled with granddaughter Riley Keough over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, the former wife of Elvis is again being criticized. On Wednesday, the new trailer for the upcoming film, Priscilla, was released and apparently, people connected to the King’s estate aren’t too happy.

The Sofia Coppola-helmed film is based on Priscilla’s best-selling 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, and it focuses on their relationship from her perspective. However, officials from Elvis’ estate told TMZ that not only did the movie get made without “the estate’s knowledge or consent,” but it also appears to be another “money grab” by Priscilla. “It feels like a college movie,” the insider shared. “The set designs are just horrific; it’s not what Graceland looks like.”

Priscilla, of course, feels very differently about the Coppola film, calling the director “masterful” in her interpretation. “She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work,” she told TMZ. “I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.” The film is expected to be released sometime in October and comes on the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated take on the rock idol’s life.

‘Elvis and Me’ $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The movies and the sudden death of Lisa Marie have kept the Presley family in the headlines over the last year — and it doesn’t look like it will slow down soon. Priscilla made waves the last few months for challenging the noted trustee, aka her granddaughter, over Lisa Marie’s estate. While she walked away with a $1.4 million settlement, there were many family members who felt like this was a money ploy. And with the upcoming Priscilla biopic, those criticisms probably go away — Elvis and Priscilla are proving to be just as newsworthy and controversial as they were over 56 years ago at their 1967 wedding.

Before you go, click here to see all the best celebrity memoirs you can read right now.