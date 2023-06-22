Donald Trump May Have Found a Controversial Republican Ally to Stand by His Side Amid Melania’s Absence

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump doesn’t really have a lot of support when it comes to his third run for president. Melania Trump is nowhere to be seen and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited the political building. However, the former president may have found support with a controversial figure within the Republican Party, Kari Lake.

Lake, a former news anchor who lost the Arizona race for governor in 2022, has reportedly been spending quite a bit of time at Mar-a-Lago, according to People. “Kari Lake is there all the time,” an insider shared with the outlet. “There’s a suite there that she practically lives in.” Now, GOP insiders are indicating that Lake is working hard at convincing Donald Trump to make her his running mate. “She is working the deal. She wants something bigger, fast, to compensate for her loss in Arizona,” a second source noted. And she’s coming out with a book, Unafraid: Just Getting Started, on June 27 that proves how ambitious she is about having a national platform.

Republican nominee in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election Kari Lake speaks at the Ronald Reagan Dinner at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Lake and the former president have bonded over their insistence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and she used that same tactic in her gubernatorial race. An Arizona judge threw out her election lawsuit in May after she tried to challenge the voting results. This strategy should sound familiar to anyone who follows Donald Trump’s political playbook.

At this point, Donald Trump could use an ally now that he’s mired in legal woes and has quite a few challengers for that Republican Party nomination. Lake has plenty of her own critics, but she may be a good fit for the former president’s abrasive style since she seems to be a true MAGA believer.

