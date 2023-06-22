Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Critics Might Be Premature in Predicting the Demise of Their Netflix Deal

There’s been a lot of criticism hurled at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this week in the wake of their Spotify contract cancellation. Their detractors seem to think their Netflix deal is next on the chopping block, but sources close to the Sussexes are telling a much different story.

The Montecito-based couple has a $100 million production deal with Netflix that has already generated their highly-rated docuseries, Harry & Meghan. While The U.S. Sun seems to believe that “the lemon has been fully squeezed” from the Sussexes, the outlet failed to mention that Harry’s Heart of Invictus is headed to the streaming network for a late summer debut — and pals close to them say there is more to come. “The Netflix deal is in better shape than it ever has been,” a Sussex insider told Vanity Fair. The dynamic duo also has “various projects in development that haven’t been announced that all parties are really excited about.”

Prince William and Prince Harry share similar journeys if only they could see so themselves. https://t.co/OcSs2TGItn — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 22, 2023

The British tabloids also seem to be forgetting that Meghan signed with WME earlier this year and the high-powered agency is doing a total rebranding for her. This will likely produce some lucrative deals for the Duchess of Sussex, especially since she reportedly wants to model her career after media mogul Oprah Winfrey. If the talent firm is successful in relaunching a post-royal Meghan, then her critics will have to find someone else to pick on.

Meghan and Harry seem to understand that they are at a crossroads since they’ve reached the end of their journey in telling tales about royal life. This next chapter is the real fresh start for them and their creative juices are going to be tested with Netflix still firmly in their corner — for now.

Before you go, click here to see the 8 compelling & heartbreaking details we learned about Princess Diana from Meghan & Harry’s docuseries.