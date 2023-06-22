Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Kevin Costner’s Tenant Breaks His Silence About a Rumored Affair With Christine Baumgartner Amid Her Divorce

Kristyn Burtt
Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner Plus Icon
Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner and their children attend the Los Angeles premiere of 20th Century Fox's "The Art of Racing In The Rain" held at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Actor Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner and children attend the premiere of Disney's "McFarland, USA" at the El Capitan Theatre on February 9, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Kevin Costner Told His Kids About His Divorce in a Super Impersonal Way That Left His Ex-Wife Fuming 3 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we know about Kevin Costner’s divorce from Christine Baumgartner, it’s that it’s complicated — from prenuptial agreements to child support, they don’t see eye to eye. Now, there’s a third party who has entered the chat: the Yellowstone actor’s former tenant. It seems that a few people have questions about Daniel Starr’s friendship with Baumgartner. 

Starr lived on the couple’s property in the beachfront guest home, beginning in June 2022, and paying a whopping $64,000 per month. However, sources indicated that Starr became “close friends” with Baumgartner after he moved in and it started to draw suspicions after she would visit “his house almost daily,” according to The Sun. After a reported confrontation with Costner, Starr exited his lease early and he’s now breaking his silence to TMZ.

“No, absolutely not,” he adamantly told the media outlet when asked if he had a fling with Baumgartner. Starr also had high praise for Costner, calling him a “really good guy,” but he downplayed his friendship with the 68-year-old actor’s wife claiming he “is a nice guy” who “tries to be friendly to everybody.” The tech mogul was a bit cagey about why he broke his lease early, so there are still some questions yet to be answered. 

Starr tried to keep the focus of the interview on Costner and Baumgartner’s divorce and wishing them well as they sort things out. “I just hope that it ends peacefully for them,” he said. “I hope his divorce resolves and his kids are minimally impacted.” We are not sure Starr really cleared things up on his end about how close he was with Baumgartner, but he seems to be out of their lives for good.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals.

Kate Middleton, Prince William

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad