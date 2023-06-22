Kevin Costner’s Tenant Breaks His Silence About a Rumored Affair With Christine Baumgartner Amid Her Divorce

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we know about Kevin Costner’s divorce from Christine Baumgartner, it’s that it’s complicated — from prenuptial agreements to child support, they don’t see eye to eye. Now, there’s a third party who has entered the chat: the Yellowstone actor’s former tenant. It seems that a few people have questions about Daniel Starr’s friendship with Baumgartner.

Starr lived on the couple’s property in the beachfront guest home, beginning in June 2022, and paying a whopping $64,000 per month. However, sources indicated that Starr became “close friends” with Baumgartner after he moved in and it started to draw suspicions after she would visit “his house almost daily,” according to The Sun. After a reported confrontation with Costner, Starr exited his lease early and he’s now breaking his silence to TMZ.

“No, absolutely not,” he adamantly told the media outlet when asked if he had a fling with Baumgartner. Starr also had high praise for Costner, calling him a “really good guy,” but he downplayed his friendship with the 68-year-old actor’s wife claiming he “is a nice guy” who “tries to be friendly to everybody.” The tech mogul was a bit cagey about why he broke his lease early, so there are still some questions yet to be answered.

Starr tried to keep the focus of the interview on Costner and Baumgartner’s divorce and wishing them well as they sort things out. “I just hope that it ends peacefully for them,” he said. “I hope his divorce resolves and his kids are minimally impacted.” We are not sure Starr really cleared things up on his end about how close he was with Baumgartner, but he seems to be out of their lives for good.

