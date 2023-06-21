Jennifer Connelly Made Jaws Drop As She Showed Off Her Abs in This Super-Rare Bikini Photo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Connelly just started summer in the most head-turning way: by uploading her first bikini photo to social media in literal years.

On June 21, the Labyrinth star shared a seriously jaw-dropping snapshot of herself living her best life on the first day of summer. She shared a photo of herself looking absolutely stunning while in a black bikini, with the simple caption reading, “Happy first day of summer ☀️.”

In the showstopping photo, we see Connelly saluting the camera as she shows off her rock-hard abs and toned arms as she wows in a black bikini. While on a boat ride for the first day of summer, Connelly’s summer goal is probably to make all of her fans’ hearts skip a beat (especially if she keeps posting stunning pics like this one)!

Along with being a fashion chameleon on and off the red carpet, the Oscar-winning actress is also a proud, confident spirit that never fails to show off how proud she is of her growth. In a now archived interview with MORE per Bustle, Connelly talked about her experience with ageism in Hollywood.

“We equate beauty for women with youth, and that’s sad. It’s a shame it’s so hard for so many of us to appreciate the beauty of an older woman and to accept it in ourselves,” she said. “I don’t want to erase my history on my face.”

