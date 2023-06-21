Paulina Porizkova On Why Looking for Love at an Older Age Feels Different & Why Her New Boyfriend Is Her ‘Equal’

If you’ve followed Paulina Porizkova‘s personal life over the years, you know the model and best-selling author has been through her fair share of loss and heartbreak. But, despite her many misfortunes, she’s continued to share her light with her followers, through heartfelt captions, revealing photos and even sharing her wisdom in her tell-all memoir. So when Porizkova revealed earlier this year her love for television writer Jeff Greenstein, we couldn’t help but root for them!

And, as anyone who follows the models knows, the two are more in love than ever. Most recently, Porizkova posted a sweet selfie of them kissing to Instagram alongside one of her classic lengthy captions.

“For the risk of making you all slightly nauseated with all the kissy lovey stuff – here’s one more,” she prefaced. “And yes, I know, watching someone falling in love is like watching someone eat with relish- it can be mouthwatering or just plain out gross. And so I will save you from the hundred kissy photos currently stocked in my photos.”

She continued, “But this is what my life is right now. Meeting my equal. Meeting someone [who] loves history as much as I do. But also wants to make new discoveries. Someone who is confident with who they are and where they are at- but can be as utterly goofy as me. That’s incredible.”

Is anyone feeling goosebumps yet?

Porizkova continued, talking about how different finding love has been at an older age. "But at our age – it's secondary to meeting someone who's done the work on themselves," she said. "Someone who understands what they did wrong in the past, take responsibility for it and have a desire to learn something new. To do better."

“Someone who’s great with words is wonderful – but someone who not only listens, but HEARS is even better,” she continued. “And – equally as important, and in a way age-related, is someone who, despite previous disappointments and heartbreak, is still willing to rip their heart out and place in your hands.” How beautiful!

“And THAT someone also has to be YOU,” Porizkova ended. “New love is as scary as it’s exhilarating. @sjeffgreenstein.”

Looks like these two really are a match made in heaven, we’ll continue rooting for them forever!

