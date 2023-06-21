Meghan Markle Wrote a Book When She Was Still A Teen All About Loving a Certain Insecurity

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now, when people hear Meghan Markle’s name followed by the word “book,” chances are they jump to one of two things: a possible memoir on the way like her husband Prince Harry’s Spare or her children’s book The Bench. However, longtime Meghan fans probably know this, but most don’t: she actually published a book when she was only a teenager. Not only that, it was all about embracing one of her insecurities growing up.

Back in 1996, when the Suits alum was only in eighth grade, she ended up creating a book entitled A Face Without Freckles…Is a Night Without Stars for an assignment. She submitted the book that celebrated her freckles to the US Copyright Office the same year, and people are just now finding out.

“Some people think freckles are strange, while I happen to disagree,” Meghan wrote. “Because if I did not have freckles, then I would not truly be me!”

She also added more verses and drawings throughout the assignment, and it truly elates most fans when they think about it.

However, few claimed Meghan plagiarized the Paula Joy Welter song “A Sky With No Blue,” but other fans quickly shut it down and reminded them that the phrase has been around for literal decades beforehand.

Ever since then, Meghan has been oh-so-proud of her freckles! In a previous interview with Allure Magazine in 2017, she said “To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot. For all my freckle-faced friends out there, I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: ‘A face without freckles is a night without stars.'”

