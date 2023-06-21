Jackie Kennedy Reportedly Had a Secret Fling With This Hollywood Actor Who Didn’t Impress Her Much in the Bedroom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The mysterious life of Jacqueline Kennedy still endures almost 30 years after her death, and fans are learning never-before-heard stories about her secret romance with an A-list Hollywood star. The upcoming biography, Jackie: Public, Private, Secret written by J. Randy Taraborrelli, shares exclusive details about her short-lived affair with the entertainment industry’s hottest hunk in the mid-1970s.

Jackie and Warren Beatty were reportedly an item for a brief time while she was trying to entice him to write his memoir during her publishing era, according to an excerpt obtained by People. A few dates led to an overnight stay with Beatty at her famous Fifth Avenue apartment in New York City. A Kennedy staff member even shared that they found the Oscar winner sitting at the kitchen table conversing with her son, John F. Kennedy Jr., “as if it was the most normal thing in the world.”

Warren Beatty in Los Angeles in 2011.

©2011 RAMEY PHOTO/MEGA.

While the affair didn’t last beyond a few months, the former first lady described Beatty to her friends as “self-absorbed” and she felt like he didn’t live up to his playboy image. Jackie said, per the book excerpt, “Oh, he’s fine. Men can only do so much, anyway.” Their physical connection wasn’t the only thing that bored her, his conversational skills didn’t add much to the equation either. She believed that Beatty was “consumed by his own career and movies. All he wanted to do was talk about directors and producers and films, and she just wasn’t into any of that.”

Taraborrelli also relayed to People about Jackie’s thoughts on the end of their romance — and they weren’t exactly glowing reviews. “When it was over, Jackie said it lasted two weeks longer than it should have.” It sounds like the iconic first lady wasn’t impressed with what Beatty had to offer.

Jackie: Public, Private, Secret will be published on July 18, 2023.

