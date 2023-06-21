Kendall Jenner Shares Plans To Become a Mom but Keeps It Quiet About Her Relationship With Bad Bunny

With Kourtney Kardashian just recently announcing her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker, it’s fair to say the Kardashian-Jenner clan is always expanding. Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, for example, welcomed their second kids only months apart in 2022. But, for Kendall Jenner, the only member of the family without a kid, it looks like she’s not afraid to forge her own path.

Most recently, the supermodel opened up to The Wall Street Journal about her desire to be a mom, her life right now, and her relationship with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.

“I’m excited for that time in my life,” Jenner said about becoming a mom. Timing-wise, however, she’s sure it won’t happen anytime soon. Whether it’s because of her personal life or her professional one, she just thinks she’s not there yet. “I just know it’s not right now,” Jenner said.

When she does have kids, though, there’s one main thing Jenner is pretty confident about: moving out of Los Angeles, the place she’s called home all her life. “Oh, yeah,” she said. “You heard it here first.”

Last night, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were photographed leaving the Ritz Hotel for the #MetGala after-party. https://t.co/mtW39FQrKq — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 2, 2023

Right now, it seems like Jenner is focusing on her professional career, which includes her Tequila brand 818. “In modeling, you are what someone wants you to be. Where you show up on set, the makeup, the hair. You wear what they tell you to wear, and you take the photo that they want to see,” she told the outlet. “So, for sure, being my own boss is really cool.”

"I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side," she said. "I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway."

Bad Bunny, for his part, also echoed those sentiments recently in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I know something is going to come out,” he told the magazine. “I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

Looks like these two are totally on the same page, despite how private they chose to be!

